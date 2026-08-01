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The live Liquid Staked NIBI price today is 0 USD.STNIBI market cap is 42,769 USD. Track real-time STNIBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Liquid Staked NIBI price today is 0 USD.STNIBI market cap is 42,769 USD. Track real-time STNIBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Liquid Staked NIBI Logo

Liquid Staked NIBI Price (STNIBI)

Unlisted

1 STNIBI to USD Live Price:

$0.00082972
$0.00082972$0.00082972
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:36:18 (UTC+8)

Liquid Staked NIBI Price Today

The live Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current STNIBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STNIBI.

Liquid Staked NIBI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 42,769, with a circulating supply of 51.55M STNIBI. During the last 24 hours, STNIBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01637183, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STNIBI moved -- in the last hour and +3.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.77.

Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) Market Information

$ 42.77K
$ 42.77K$ 42.77K

$ 93.77
$ 93.77$ 93.77

$ 42.77K
$ 42.77K$ 42.77K

51.55M
51.55M 51.55M

19,247,978.961616
19,247,978.961616 19,247,978.961616

The current Market Cap of Liquid Staked NIBI is $ 42.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.77. The circulating supply of STNIBI is 51.55M, with a total supply of 19247978.961616. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.77K.

Liquid Staked NIBI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01637183
$ 0.01637183$ 0.01637183

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+0.02%

+3.04%

+3.04%

Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Liquid Staked NIBI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid Staked NIBI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid Staked NIBI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid Staked NIBI to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.02%
30 Days$ 0-46.94%
60 Days$ 0-63.57%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Liquid Staked NIBI

Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STNIBI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Liquid Staked NIBI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Liquid Staked NIBI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STNIBI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Liquid Staked NIBI Price Prediction.

What is Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI)

Nibiru Chain is a smart contract ecosystem with a high-performance, EVM-equivalent execution layer (Nibiru EVM). The Nibiru blockchain is engineered to meet the growing demand for versatile, scalable, and easy-to-use Web3 applications. Having secured $20.5 million in strategic and seed funding rounds, Nibiru is backed by prominent investors, including NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Kraken Ventures, and Tribe Capital.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Liquid Staking TokensNibiru Ecosystem

About Liquid Staked NIBI

What is the live trading price of Liquid Staked NIBI today?

The current trading price of Liquid Staked NIBI stands at £, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for STNIBI?

STNIBI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Liquid Staked NIBI?

In the last 24 hours, Liquid Staked NIBI has seen a price movement of 0.01%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Liquid Staked NIBI traded in today?

Within the past day, Liquid Staked NIBI fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Liquid Staked NIBI

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:36:18 (UTC+8)

Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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