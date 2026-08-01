Liquid Staked NIBI Price Today

The live Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current STNIBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STNIBI.

Liquid Staked NIBI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 42,769, with a circulating supply of 51.55M STNIBI. During the last 24 hours, STNIBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01637183, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STNIBI moved -- in the last hour and +3.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.77.

Liquid Staked NIBI (STNIBI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.77K$ 42.77K $ 42.77K Volume (24H) $ 93.77$ 93.77 $ 93.77 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.77K$ 42.77K $ 42.77K Circulation Supply 51.55M 51.55M 51.55M Total Supply 19,247,978.961616 19,247,978.961616 19,247,978.961616

The current Market Cap of Liquid Staked NIBI is $ 42.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.77. The circulating supply of STNIBI is 51.55M, with a total supply of 19247978.961616. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.77K.