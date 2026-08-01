Liquid Sonic Drop Price (LSD)
The live Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LSD.
Liquid Sonic Drop currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,860.23, with a circulating supply of 286.64M LSD. During the last 24 hours, LSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00202095, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LSD moved -- in the last hour and -6.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Liquid Sonic Drop is $ 9.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LSD is 286.64M, with a total supply of 286639248.442248. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.86K.
--
--
-6.80%
-6.80%
During today, the price change of Liquid Sonic Drop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid Sonic Drop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid Sonic Drop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid Sonic Drop to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.99%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of Liquid Sonic Drop could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Liquid Sonic Drop ($LSD) is a community-driven memecoin operating natively on the Sonic blockchain that combines psychedelic-themed culture with practical decentralized finance utilities. As one of the first comprehensive ecosystems built on Sonic, $LSD leverages the blockchain's sub-second finality and minimal transaction costs to create an accessible and engaging DeFi experience.
The project features a unique gamified consciousness scoring system called Trip Levels, where users collect and arrange Blotterz NFTs to compete on community leaderboards. This system transforms traditional NFT collecting into strategic gameplay with real utility and social recognition.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current live price of Liquid Sonic Drop?
Liquid Sonic Drop is priced at £, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the LSD market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between £0E-15 and £0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is Liquid Sonic Drop's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #7240, supported by a market capitalization of £7266.9018574854150000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 286639248.442248 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence Liquid Sonic Drop's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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