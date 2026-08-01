Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Liquid Sonic Drop price today is 0 USD.LSD market cap is 9,860.23 USD. Track real-time LSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Liquid Sonic Drop price today is 0 USD.LSD market cap is 9,860.23 USD. Track real-time LSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About LSD

LSD Price Info

What is LSD

LSD Official Website

LSD Tokenomics

LSD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Liquid Sonic Drop Logo

Liquid Sonic Drop Price (LSD)

Unlisted

1 LSD to USD Live Price:

$0.0000344
$0.0000344$0.0000344
-6.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:36:03 (UTC+8)

Liquid Sonic Drop Price Today

The live Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LSD.

Liquid Sonic Drop currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,860.23, with a circulating supply of 286.64M LSD. During the last 24 hours, LSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00202095, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LSD moved -- in the last hour and -6.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD) Market Information

$ 9.86K
$ 9.86K$ 9.86K

--
----

$ 9.86K
$ 9.86K$ 9.86K

286.64M
286.64M 286.64M

286,639,248.442248
286,639,248.442248 286,639,248.442248

The current Market Cap of Liquid Sonic Drop is $ 9.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LSD is 286.64M, with a total supply of 286639248.442248. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.86K.

Liquid Sonic Drop Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00202095
$ 0.00202095$ 0.00202095

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-6.80%

-6.80%

Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Liquid Sonic Drop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid Sonic Drop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid Sonic Drop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid Sonic Drop to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-8.16%
60 Days$ 0-9.99%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Liquid Sonic Drop

Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Liquid Sonic Drop could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Liquid Sonic Drop will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Liquid Sonic Drop Price Prediction.

What is Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD)

Liquid Sonic Drop ($LSD) is a community-driven memecoin operating natively on the Sonic blockchain that combines psychedelic-themed culture with practical decentralized finance utilities. As one of the first comprehensive ecosystems built on Sonic, $LSD leverages the blockchain's sub-second finality and minimal transaction costs to create an accessible and engaging DeFi experience.

The project features a unique gamified consciousness scoring system called Trip Levels, where users collect and arrange Blotterz NFTs to compete on community leaderboards. This system transforms traditional NFT collecting into strategic gameplay with real utility and social recognition.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemMeme

About Liquid Sonic Drop

What is the current live price of Liquid Sonic Drop?

Liquid Sonic Drop is priced at £, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the LSD market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between £0E-15 and £0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Liquid Sonic Drop's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7240, supported by a market capitalization of £7266.9018574854150000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 286639248.442248 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Liquid Sonic Drop's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Liquid Sonic Drop

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:36:03 (UTC+8)

Liquid Sonic Drop (LSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Liquid Sonic Drop

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2402
$0.2402$0.2402

-12.01%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01169
$0.01169$0.01169

-0.84%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.037250
$0.037250$0.037250

+4.36%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07234
$0.07234$0.07234

-5.84%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00130
$0.00130$0.00130

+170.83%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0005016
$0.0005016$0.0005016

+100.64%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.9045
$0.9045$0.9045

+45.34%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001382
$0.0001382$0.0001382

+62.58%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.421208
$0.421208$0.421208

+8.74%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?