Liquid Mercury Price (MERC)
The live price of Liquid Mercury (MERC) today is 0.00240129 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.06M USD. MERC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquid Mercury Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Liquid Mercury price change within the day is -8.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.11B USD
During today, the price change of Liquid Mercury to USD was $ -0.000221212142236272.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid Mercury to USD was $ -0.0016479745.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid Mercury to USD was $ -0.0017280564.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid Mercury to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000221212142236272
|-8.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016479745
|-68.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0017280564
|-71.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid Mercury: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-8.43%
-45.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Liquid Mercury is a technology company led by Tony Saliba that delivers best-in-class institutional-grade trading infrastructure, workflow automation, and Real World Asset (RWA) marketplaces. This platform and components meet the performance, security, and reporting standards of the most demanding traditional finance firms. The MERC is an ERC-20 utility token that can be used within the Liquid Mercury eco-system to create value for LM customers in 3 primary ways. 1. The MERC allows customers of Liquid Mercury to create discounts on their Liquid Mercury invoices via the “Discount Farming Staking Program” (see the Liquid Mercury website). Discount Farmers (the MERC holder who stakes) produce monthly discounts called “Element Tokens” (ETs) based on the number of MERCs staked. ETs produced monthly by the Discount Farmer can be applied to your invoice if you are a customer or traded for cash equivalents in a private secondary market, where Liquid Mercury customers and ET holders (non-customer MERC holders) can meet to buy/sell ETs. 2. The MERC also gives access to exclusive research/content, curated trading tools, and trading rebates for individual users. Staked MERC holders also receive a “staking reward” in the form of 10% (annually) paid in MERCs. 3. As Liquid Mercury expands its RWA presence, the MERC will play a larger role in this new expansion of tokenization.
|1 MERC to VND
₫61.57147689
|1 MERC to AUD
A$0.0037940382
|1 MERC to GBP
￡0.0018009675
|1 MERC to EUR
€0.0021131352
|1 MERC to USD
$0.00240129
|1 MERC to MYR
RM0.0105896889
|1 MERC to TRY
₺0.0913450716
|1 MERC to JPY
¥0.3439127538
|1 MERC to RUB
₽0.1975301154
|1 MERC to INR
₹0.2065589658
|1 MERC to IDR
Rp40.0214839914
|1 MERC to KRW
₩3.4109123805
|1 MERC to PHP
₱0.1369455687
|1 MERC to EGP
￡E.0.1224417771
|1 MERC to BRL
R$0.0140475465
|1 MERC to CAD
C$0.0033137802
|1 MERC to BDT
৳0.2917327221
|1 MERC to NGN
₦3.8543826177
|1 MERC to UAH
₴0.0991252512
|1 MERC to VES
Bs0.17049159
|1 MERC to PKR
Rs0.673561845
|1 MERC to KZT
₸1.2435320394
|1 MERC to THB
฿0.080683344
|1 MERC to TWD
NT$0.0777057444
|1 MERC to AED
د.إ0.0088127343
|1 MERC to CHF
Fr0.0019450449
|1 MERC to HKD
HK$0.0186099975
|1 MERC to MAD
.د.م0.0222359454
|1 MERC to MXN
$0.048265929