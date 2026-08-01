Liquid Euro Price Today

The live Liquid Euro (WEEUR) price today is $ 1.18, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEEUR to USD conversion rate is $ 1.18 per WEEUR.

Liquid Euro currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,443,396, with a circulating supply of 4.63M WEEUR. During the last 24 hours, WEEUR traded between $ 1.17 (low) and $ 1.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.18, while the all-time low was $ 1.16.

In short-term performance, WEEUR moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Liquid Euro (WEEUR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.44M$ 5.44M $ 5.44M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.44M$ 5.44M $ 5.44M Circulation Supply 4.63M 4.63M 4.63M Total Supply 4,631,900.663534971 4,631,900.663534971 4,631,900.663534971

The current Market Cap of Liquid Euro is $ 5.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of WEEUR is 4.63M, with a total supply of 4631900.663534971. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.44M.