Liquid ASTR Price (NASTR)
The live price of Liquid ASTR (NASTR) today is 0.02427632 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NASTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquid ASTR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Liquid ASTR price change within the day is -1.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Liquid ASTR to USD was $ -0.00049532240560822.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid ASTR to USD was $ -0.0038562157.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid ASTR to USD was $ -0.0021195703.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid ASTR to USD was $ -0.007641586024041896.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00049532240560822
|-1.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0038562157
|-15.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021195703
|-8.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007641586024041896
|-23.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid ASTR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-1.99%
-10.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
nASTR is a liquid token for ASTR which helps users stay liquid while staking. This is a liquid representation of the ASTR tokens and has the same price (1:1). Every time a user deposits or stakes ASTR via our liquid staking or liquid lending solutions, Algem mints an equal amount of nASTR tokens. These tokens represent the user's share and rights to claim the underlying tokens back.
|1 NASTR to VND
₫638.8313608
|1 NASTR to AUD
A$0.0371427696
|1 NASTR to GBP
￡0.0179644768
|1 NASTR to EUR
€0.0208776352
|1 NASTR to USD
$0.02427632
|1 NASTR to MYR
RM0.10317436
|1 NASTR to TRY
₺0.9596429296
|1 NASTR to JPY
¥3.5198236368
|1 NASTR to RUB
₽1.9061766464
|1 NASTR to INR
₹2.098687864
|1 NASTR to IDR
Rp397.9723953408
|1 NASTR to KRW
₩33.3923209232
|1 NASTR to PHP
₱1.3871489248
|1 NASTR to EGP
￡E.1.2240120544
|1 NASTR to BRL
R$0.1332769968
|1 NASTR to CAD
C$0.0330157952
|1 NASTR to BDT
৳2.9675373568
|1 NASTR to NGN
₦37.5212374288
|1 NASTR to UAH
₴1.0081955696
|1 NASTR to VES
Bs2.47618464
|1 NASTR to PKR
Rs6.8769959296
|1 NASTR to KZT
₸12.5913988944
|1 NASTR to THB
฿0.7916507952
|1 NASTR to TWD
NT$0.7171224928
|1 NASTR to AED
د.إ0.0890940944
|1 NASTR to CHF
Fr0.0196638192
|1 NASTR to HKD
HK$0.1903263488
|1 NASTR to MAD
.د.م0.2211572752
|1 NASTR to MXN
$0.4610073168