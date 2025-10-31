Liquid AI (LIQAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00019601 $ 0.00019601 $ 0.00019601 24H Low $ 0.00020007 $ 0.00020007 $ 0.00020007 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00019601$ 0.00019601 $ 0.00019601 24H High $ 0.00020007$ 0.00020007 $ 0.00020007 All Time High $ 0.04366742$ 0.04366742 $ 0.04366742 Lowest Price $ 0.00015401$ 0.00015401 $ 0.00015401 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.93% Price Change (7D) +2.36% Price Change (7D) +2.36%

Liquid AI (LIQAI) real-time price is $0.0001968. Over the past 24 hours, LIQAI traded between a low of $ 0.00019601 and a high of $ 0.00020007, showing active market volatility. LIQAI's all-time high price is $ 0.04366742, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00015401.

In terms of short-term performance, LIQAI has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.93% over 24 hours, and +2.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Liquid AI (LIQAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.56K$ 16.56K $ 16.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.68K$ 19.68K $ 19.68K Circulation Supply 84.12M 84.12M 84.12M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Liquid AI is $ 16.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIQAI is 84.12M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.68K.