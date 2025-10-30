Liquid Agent (LIQUID) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00907183 24H High $ 0.01063922 All Time High $ 0.145824 Lowest Price $ 0.00742136 Price Change (1H) +0.07% Price Change (1D) -13.96% Price Change (7D) +4.08%

Liquid Agent (LIQUID) real-time price is $0.00910735. Over the past 24 hours, LIQUID traded between a low of $ 0.00907183 and a high of $ 0.01063922, showing active market volatility. LIQUID's all-time high price is $ 0.145824, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00742136.

In terms of short-term performance, LIQUID has changed by +0.07% over the past hour, -13.96% over 24 hours, and +4.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Liquid Agent (LIQUID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 421.43K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 910.64K Circulation Supply 46.28M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Liquid Agent is $ 421.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIQUID is 46.28M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 910.64K.