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The live Liora Nuclear Beam price today is 0 USD.$BEAM market cap is 28,892 USD. Track real-time $BEAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Liora Nuclear Beam price today is 0 USD.$BEAM market cap is 28,892 USD. Track real-time $BEAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Liora Nuclear Beam Logo

Liora Nuclear Beam Price ($BEAM)

Unlisted

1 $BEAM to USD Live Price:

$0.00002901
$0.00002901$0.00002901
+1.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:35:20 (UTC+8)

Liora Nuclear Beam Price Today

The live Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current $BEAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $BEAM.

Liora Nuclear Beam currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,892, with a circulating supply of 999.90M $BEAM. During the last 24 hours, $BEAM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00872357, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $BEAM moved +0.01% in the last hour and +1.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM) Market Information

$ 28.89K
$ 28.89K$ 28.89K

--
----

$ 28.89K
$ 28.89K$ 28.89K

999.90M
999.90M 999.90M

999,896,618.863976
999,896,618.863976 999,896,618.863976

The current Market Cap of Liora Nuclear Beam is $ 28.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $BEAM is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999896618.863976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.89K.

Liora Nuclear Beam Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00872357
$ 0.00872357$ 0.00872357

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.01%

+0.90%

+1.27%

+1.27%

Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Liora Nuclear Beam to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liora Nuclear Beam to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liora Nuclear Beam to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liora Nuclear Beam to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.90%
30 Days$ 0-1.34%
60 Days$ 0-19.03%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Liora Nuclear Beam

Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $BEAM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Liora Nuclear Beam could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Liora Nuclear Beam will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $BEAM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Liora Nuclear Beam Price Prediction.

What is Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM)

The Research Layer For Nuclear Tokenization

Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM) is a decentralized science (DeSci) protocol built on the Solana blockchain, dedicated to the immutable recording and validation of high-energy particle data. The project bridges the gap between experimental nuclear physics and distributed ledger technology by creating a transparent standard for archiving telemetry from particle accelerators, proton therapy systems, and fusion research diagnostic tools.

The protocol functions as a specialized oracle network that ingests "beam data"—real-time metrics regarding energy output, particle trajectory, and radiation density—and anchors this information to the blockchain. This ensures that critical scientific data remains tamper-proof and universally accessible for peer review and algorithmic analysis. The $BEAM token serves as the utility currency within this ecosystem, used to pay for data ingestion fees and to incentivize node operators who validate the integrity of the incoming telemetry streams against consensus benchmarks. By decentralizing the verification of nuclear diagnostics, Liora Nuclear Beam aims to accelerate open-source research and ensure the reliability of data in the growing field of nuclear medicine and energy.

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Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

EnergySolana Ecosystem

About Liora Nuclear Beam

Which blockchain network does Liora Nuclear Beam run on?

Liora Nuclear Beam operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of $BEAM?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 0.90% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Liora Nuclear Beam belong to?

Liora Nuclear Beam falls under the Energy,Solana Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare $BEAM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Liora Nuclear Beam?

Its market capitalization is £21293.14716456600000, placing the asset at rank #6316. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of $BEAM is currently circulating?

There are 999896618.863976 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Liora Nuclear Beam today?

Over the past day, $BEAM generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Liora Nuclear Beam fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Liora Nuclear Beam

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:35:20 (UTC+8)

Liora Nuclear Beam ($BEAM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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