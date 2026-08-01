Which blockchain network does Liora Nuclear Beam run on?

Liora Nuclear Beam operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of $BEAM?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 0.90% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Liora Nuclear Beam belong to?

Liora Nuclear Beam falls under the Energy,Solana Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare $BEAM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Liora Nuclear Beam?

Its market capitalization is £21293.14716456600000, placing the asset at rank #6316. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of $BEAM is currently circulating?

There are 999896618.863976 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Liora Nuclear Beam today?

Over the past day, $BEAM generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Liora Nuclear Beam fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.