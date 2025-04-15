LINK yVault Price (YVLINK)
The live price of LINK yVault (YVLINK) today is 12.95 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YVLINK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LINK yVault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LINK yVault price change within the day is -4.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of LINK yVault to USD was $ -0.60034984939698.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LINK yVault to USD was $ -0.9192738800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LINK yVault to USD was $ -4.3821297800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LINK yVault to USD was $ -8.76872890752893.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.60034984939698
|-4.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.9192738800
|-7.09%
|60 Days
|$ -4.3821297800
|-33.83%
|90 Days
|$ -8.76872890752893
|-40.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of LINK yVault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-4.44%
+7.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
