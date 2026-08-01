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The live Linde xStock price today is 482.38 USD.LINX market cap is 205,258 USD. Track real-time LINX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Linde xStock price today is 482.38 USD.LINX market cap is 205,258 USD. Track real-time LINX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Linde xStock Logo

Linde xStock Price (LINX)

Unlisted

1 LINX to USD Live Price:

$482.4
$482.4$482.4
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Linde xStock (LINX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:34:50 (UTC+8)

Linde xStock Price Today

The live Linde xStock (LINX) price today is $ 482.38, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current LINX to USD conversion rate is $ 482.38 per LINX.

Linde xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 205,258, with a circulating supply of 425.51 LINX. During the last 24 hours, LINX traded between $ 481.07 (low) and $ 482.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 555.96, while the all-time low was $ 385.09.

In short-term performance, LINX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -2.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.23.

Linde xStock (LINX) Market Information

$ 205.26K
$ 205.26K$ 205.26K

$ 52.23
$ 52.23$ 52.23

$ 115.25M
$ 115.25M$ 115.25M

425.51
425.51 425.51

238,916.6136339264
238,916.6136339264 238,916.6136339264

The current Market Cap of Linde xStock is $ 205.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.23. The circulating supply of LINX is 425.51, with a total supply of 238916.6136339264. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.25M.

Linde xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 481.07
$ 481.07$ 481.07
24H Low
$ 482.54
$ 482.54$ 482.54
24H High

$ 481.07
$ 481.07$ 481.07

$ 482.54
$ 482.54$ 482.54

$ 555.96
$ 555.96$ 555.96

$ 385.09
$ 385.09$ 385.09

-0.00%

+0.11%

-2.57%

-2.57%

Linde xStock (LINX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Linde xStock to USD was $ +0.517509.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Linde xStock to USD was $ -33.7098238740.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Linde xStock to USD was $ -29.1106682400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Linde xStock to USD was $ +0.0020786939038.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.517509+0.11%
30 Days$ -33.7098238740-6.98%
60 Days$ -29.1106682400-6.03%
90 Days$ +0.0020786939038+0.00%

Price Prediction for Linde xStock

Linde xStock (LINX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LINX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Linde xStock (LINX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Linde xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Linde xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LINX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Linde xStock Price Prediction.

What is Linde xStock (LINX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Linde xStock

What is the current price of Linde xStock?

Trading at £355.5097718829900000, Linde xStock has shown a price movement of 0.10% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact LINX's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 425.51234232173476 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Linde xStock?

Its market capitalization is £151273.32135900900000, ranking #4188 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

LINX recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £354.5443135282350000 and £355.6276904606700000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Linde xStock fit within the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem category?

As a Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem token, LINX competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Linde xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:34:50 (UTC+8)

Linde xStock (LINX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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