Linde xStock Price Today

The live Linde xStock (LINX) price today is $ 482.38, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current LINX to USD conversion rate is $ 482.38 per LINX.

Linde xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 205,258, with a circulating supply of 425.51 LINX. During the last 24 hours, LINX traded between $ 481.07 (low) and $ 482.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 555.96, while the all-time low was $ 385.09.

In short-term performance, LINX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -2.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.23.

Linde xStock (LINX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 205.26K$ 205.26K $ 205.26K Volume (24H) $ 52.23$ 52.23 $ 52.23 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.25M$ 115.25M $ 115.25M Circulation Supply 425.51 425.51 425.51 Total Supply 238,916.6136339264 238,916.6136339264 238,916.6136339264

The current Market Cap of Linde xStock is $ 205.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.23. The circulating supply of LINX is 425.51, with a total supply of 238916.6136339264. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.25M.