Limocoin Swap Price Today

The live Limocoin Swap (LMCSWAP) price today is $ 0, with a 4.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current LMCSWAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LMCSWAP.

Limocoin Swap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 449,876, with a circulating supply of 1.18B LMCSWAP. During the last 24 hours, LMCSWAP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.97, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LMCSWAP moved -1.89% in the last hour and -8.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 337.47.

Limocoin Swap (LMCSWAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 449.88K$ 449.88K $ 449.88K Volume (24H) $ 337.47$ 337.47 $ 337.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 631.66K$ 631.66K $ 631.66K Circulation Supply 1.18B 1.18B 1.18B Total Supply 1,642,506,984.2623 1,642,506,984.2623 1,642,506,984.2623

The current Market Cap of Limocoin Swap is $ 449.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 337.47. The circulating supply of LMCSWAP is 1.18B, with a total supply of 1642506984.2623. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 631.66K.