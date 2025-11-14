LIMITUS (LMT) Tokenomics
LIMITUS (LMT) Information
Autonomous tech for the connected future.
LIMITUS is not just another automation tool, it’s a consumer-first platform designed to unify and elevate digital experiences. Whether you’re a trader optimizing multi-chain strategies, a professional streamlining workflows, or someone simplifying personal tasks, LIMITUS brings everything together into a single, intuitive interface. From managing DeFi portfolios to automating emails, scheduling, and commerce, LIMITUS bridges Web3 and Web2, turning fragmented processes into effortless flows.
The DeFi ecosystem highlights this need. Today, traders face scattered transaction histories, fragmented liquidity data, and siloed sentiment analysis. LIMITUS eliminates these inefficiencies, not only aggregating data but also synthesizing, contextualizing, and executing it in real-time. Advanced AI tools like fine-tuned Large Language Models (LLMs) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) enable LIMITUS to continuously analyze and act on market trends, wallet activity, and yield opportunities.
While some analytical platforms attempt to aggregate data, they often fail to deliver actionable insights or facilitate seamless execution. These tools provide raw metrics but cannot synthesize data into meaningful strategies or automate complex decisions. LIMITUS goes beyond mere aggregation by consolidating transaction histories, liquidity metrics, and sentiment indices into a single, actionable dashboard. Furthermore, it automates decision-making and execution, allowing users to effortlessly act on insights without being bogged down by manual processes—streamlining workflows and enabling faster, smarter trading decisions.
LIMITUS (LMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LIMITUS (LMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LMT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
LMT Price Prediction
Want to know where LMT might be heading? Our LMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
