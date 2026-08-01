Liluni Price Today

The live Liluni (LILUNI) price today is $ 0, with a 30.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current LILUNI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LILUNI.

Liluni currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 362,916, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LILUNI. During the last 24 hours, LILUNI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00506463, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LILUNI moved -1.47% in the last hour and -63.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.99K.

Liluni (LILUNI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 362.92K$ 362.92K $ 362.92K Volume (24H) $ 77.99K$ 77.99K $ 77.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 362.92K$ 362.92K $ 362.92K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Liluni is $ 362.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.99K. The circulating supply of LILUNI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 362.92K.