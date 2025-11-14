Lilly is a cat themed memecoin on the Hyperliquid EVM, it was launched through LiquidLaunch and was the first Lilly to be created and bonded there. Lilly was the cat of the cofounder of Liquidlaunch, Josh. The pure purpose of Lilly is vibing and rewarding our community while driving attention to especially the Hyperliquid EVM. We are running meme, raid, art etc. contests as seens on our socials to consistently build our community and reach.