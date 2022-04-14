LIL BUB (BUB) Tokenomics
LIL BUB (BUB) Information
Lil Bub on Solana is a heartfelt cryptocurrency project dedicated to honoring the legacy of Lil BUB, the beloved internet-famous cat known for her unique appearance and charitable spirit. Operating on the Solana blockchain, this project aims to support Lil BUB’s charity by donating funds as the community achieves various milestones. By merging the power of blockchain with the mission of philanthropy, Lil Bub on Solana provides a platform for fans and crypto enthusiasts to contribute to meaningful causes while celebrating Lil BUB's enduring impact.
LIL BUB (BUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LIL BUB (BUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LIL BUB (BUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LIL BUB (BUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BUB's tokenomics, explore BUB token's live price!
