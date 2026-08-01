LIL Bits Price Today

The live LIL Bits (LIL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LIL.

LIL Bits currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 333,545, with a circulating supply of 999.92M LIL. During the last 24 hours, LIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00133564, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LIL moved +0.01% in the last hour and -21.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.49K.

LIL Bits (LIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 333.55K$ 333.55K $ 333.55K Volume (24H) $ 2.49K$ 2.49K $ 2.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 333.55K$ 333.55K $ 333.55K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,917,852.210957 999,917,852.210957 999,917,852.210957

The current Market Cap of LIL Bits is $ 333.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.49K. The circulating supply of LIL is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999917852.210957. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 333.55K.