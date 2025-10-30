Lightspeed (SPEED) Price Information (USD)

Lightspeed (SPEED) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SPEED traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SPEED's all-time high price is $ 0.00236018, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SPEED has changed by -3.31% over the past hour, -16.54% over 24 hours, and +7.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lightspeed (SPEED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.32K$ 125.32K $ 125.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 145.86K$ 145.86K $ 145.86K Circulation Supply 257.57M 257.57M 257.57M Total Supply 299,792,458.0 299,792,458.0 299,792,458.0

The current Market Cap of Lightspeed is $ 125.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPEED is 257.57M, with a total supply of 299792458.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 145.86K.