LightLink Price Today

The live LightLink (LL) price today is $ 0.00120097, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current LL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00120097 per LL.

LightLink currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 98,084, with a circulating supply of 81.67M LL. During the last 24 hours, LL traded between $ 0.00119676 (low) and $ 0.00120308 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.162301, while the all-time low was $ 0.00117736.

In short-term performance, LL moved +0.07% in the last hour and +0.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.56K.

LightLink (LL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 98.08K$ 98.08K $ 98.08K Volume (24H) $ 28.56K$ 28.56K $ 28.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Circulation Supply 81.67M 81.67M 81.67M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LightLink is $ 98.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.56K. The circulating supply of LL is 81.67M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.20M.