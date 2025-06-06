Lido Staked Matic Price (STMATIC)
The live price of Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) today is 0.226298 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STMATIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lido Staked Matic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lido Staked Matic price change within the day is -7.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lido Staked Matic to USD was $ -0.01927908748356.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lido Staked Matic to USD was $ -0.0143093430.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lido Staked Matic to USD was $ +0.0369206318.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lido Staked Matic to USD was $ -0.0514812277572126.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01927908748356
|-7.85%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0143093430
|-6.32%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0369206318
|+16.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0514812277572126
|-18.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lido Staked Matic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.85%
-7.85%
-12.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lido for Polygon is a liquid staking solution for MATIC backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users earn MATIC staking rewards without needing to maintain infrastructure and enables them to trade staked positions, as well as participate in on-chain decentralized finance with their staked assets. Lido for Polygon gives users options to: - Stake their MATIC tokens in a decentralized and secure way - Use their stMATIC on the secondary market - Do all of the above simply and easily with a click of a button on the UI stMATIC is an ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of MATIC tokens inside PoLido system. It is a non-rebasable token, which means that the amount of tokens in the user’s wallet is not going to change. During time, the value of this token is changing, since the amount of MATIC tokens inside the protocol is not constant.
