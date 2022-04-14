LICKGOAT (LICK) Tokenomics
LICKGOAT (LICK) Information
Introducing $LICK, the crypto project designed to transform your luck and elevate your investment game to new heights! Are you tired of feeling like fortune isn't on your side? Say goodbye to those unlucky streaks because $LICK is here to change the game.
Picture this: a meme token with a twist of hoof-tastic charm, $LICK harnesses the power of the luckiest goat in town to bring a dose of crypto magic straight to your portfolio. With $LICK by your side, you'll bid farewell to those pesky strokes of bad luck and welcome a flurry of moonshots instead.
Whether you're a seasoned investor or just dipping your toes into the world of crypto, $LICK promises to sprinkle blessings upon your ventures, ensuring that every move you make is met with prosperity and success. So why leave your luck to chance when you can join the $LICK revolution and pave your own path to financial freedom? Say hello to a brighter future with $LICK today!
LICKGOAT (LICK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LICKGOAT (LICK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LICKGOAT (LICK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LICKGOAT (LICK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LICK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LICK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.