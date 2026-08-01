Libertum Price Today

The live Libertum (LBM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LBM.

Libertum currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 51,459, with a circulating supply of 57.93M LBM. During the last 24 hours, LBM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.160025, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LBM moved -0.23% in the last hour and -20.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 177.45.

Libertum (LBM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.46K$ 51.46K $ 51.46K Volume (24H) $ 177.45$ 177.45 $ 177.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 177.66K$ 177.66K $ 177.66K Circulation Supply 57.93M 57.93M 57.93M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Libertum is $ 51.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 177.45. The circulating supply of LBM is 57.93M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 177.66K.