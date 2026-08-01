Liberland LLD Price Today

The live Liberland LLD (LLD) price today is $ 0.275137, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current LLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.275137 per LLD.

Liberland LLD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 710,590, with a circulating supply of 2.58M LLD. During the last 24 hours, LLD traded between $ 0.270661 (low) and $ 0.275069 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.82, while the all-time low was $ 0.230688.

In short-term performance, LLD moved +0.08% in the last hour and +12.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.32.

Liberland LLD (LLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 710.59K$ 710.59K $ 710.59K Volume (24H) $ 18.32$ 18.32 $ 18.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Circulation Supply 2.58M 2.58M 2.58M Total Supply 3,672,700.0 3,672,700.0 3,672,700.0

The current Market Cap of Liberland LLD is $ 710.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.32. The circulating supply of LLD is 2.58M, with a total supply of 3672700.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.