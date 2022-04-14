LFIT (LFIT) Tokenomics
LFIT (LFIT) Information
LFIT is a new healthcare WEB3 service that improves healthcare privacy and security. Life, transforming our lives healthier and more vibrant, providing and managing the healthcare services we need, FIT. The goal is to ensure that healthcare data is securely managed on a blockchain, allowing you to experience a reliable total healthcare service.
Team We participated in anticipation of the potential to bring innovation to medical data management and healthcare services in the global market through the synergy effect of private blockchain technology and total healthcare services. Ed Shon | CEO / Co-Founder Ed Shon is the CEO of LFIT and leads the company with outstanding leadership and vision. Based on his strategic thinking and business operation skills accumulated through many years of experience, he is leading the growth of LFIT into a global blockchain technology leader.
Jeremy OH | CMO | Head of Strategic Planning jeremyoh studied business administration and has many years of experience in the advertising, sales, blockchain, and IT platform industries. With a keen interest in blockchain, he has participated in blockchain-related planning and projects for many years and gained experience. Based on this experience, he has become a key member of a new project in the healthcare blockchain industry.
Terry Ko | CTO | LFIT CTO Terry Ko is the Chief Technology Officer, and has been in charge of architecture design and development of backend systems. He is a technology development expert who has been working on blockchain core technology development and blockchain engine improvement for many years since becoming interested in open source blockchain projects. He is currently in charge of blockchain mainnet development and bridge system development that connects private and public chains.
LFIT (LFIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LFIT (LFIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LFIT (LFIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LFIT (LFIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LFIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LFIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LFIT's tokenomics, explore LFIT token's live price!
LFIT Price Prediction
Want to know where LFIT might be heading? Our LFIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.