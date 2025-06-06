LFIT Price (LFIT)
The live price of LFIT (LFIT) today is 0.744616 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LFIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LFIT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LFIT price change within the day is +0.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LFIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LFIT price information.
During today, the price change of LFIT to USD was $ +0.00197724.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LFIT to USD was $ +0.0187971607.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LFIT to USD was $ -0.0651953751.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LFIT to USD was $ -0.2322400285401661.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00197724
|+0.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0187971607
|+2.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0651953751
|-8.75%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2322400285401661
|-23.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of LFIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.27%
-0.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LFIT is a new healthcare WEB3 service that improves healthcare privacy and security. Life, transforming our lives healthier and more vibrant, providing and managing the healthcare services we need, FIT. The goal is to ensure that healthcare data is securely managed on a blockchain, allowing you to experience a reliable total healthcare service. Team We participated in anticipation of the potential to bring innovation to medical data management and healthcare services in the global market through the synergy effect of private blockchain technology and total healthcare services. Ed Shon | CEO / Co-Founder Ed Shon is the CEO of LFIT and leads the company with outstanding leadership and vision. Based on his strategic thinking and business operation skills accumulated through many years of experience, he is leading the growth of LFIT into a global blockchain technology leader. Jeremy OH | CMO | Head of Strategic Planning jeremyoh studied business administration and has many years of experience in the advertising, sales, blockchain, and IT platform industries. With a keen interest in blockchain, he has participated in blockchain-related planning and projects for many years and gained experience. Based on this experience, he has become a key member of a new project in the healthcare blockchain industry. Terry Ko | CTO | LFIT CTO Terry Ko is the Chief Technology Officer, and has been in charge of architecture design and development of backend systems. He is a technology development expert who has been working on blockchain core technology development and blockchain engine improvement for many years since becoming interested in open source blockchain projects. He is currently in charge of blockchain mainnet development and bridge system development that connects private and public chains.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LFIT to VND
₫19,594.57004
|1 LFIT to AUD
A$1.13926248
|1 LFIT to GBP
￡0.54356968
|1 LFIT to EUR
€0.64781592
|1 LFIT to USD
$0.744616
|1 LFIT to MYR
RM3.14227952
|1 LFIT to TRY
₺29.24107032
|1 LFIT to JPY
¥107.03110384
|1 LFIT to RUB
₽57.51413984
|1 LFIT to INR
₹63.93272976
|1 LFIT to IDR
Rp12,009.93380248
|1 LFIT to KRW
₩1,008.96212616
|1 LFIT to PHP
₱41.43043424
|1 LFIT to EGP
￡E.36.96273824
|1 LFIT to BRL
R$4.15495728
|1 LFIT to CAD
C$1.01267776
|1 LFIT to BDT
৳91.01441368
|1 LFIT to NGN
₦1,167.10367224
|1 LFIT to UAH
₴30.85688704
|1 LFIT to VES
Bs72.227752
|1 LFIT to PKR
Rs210.04128128
|1 LFIT to KZT
₸379.9030832
|1 LFIT to THB
฿24.29682008
|1 LFIT to TWD
NT$22.3012492
|1 LFIT to AED
د.إ2.73274072
|1 LFIT to CHF
Fr0.61058512
|1 LFIT to HKD
HK$5.83778944
|1 LFIT to MAD
.د.م6.8132364
|1 LFIT to MXN
$14.2593964