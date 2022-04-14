Discover key insights into LFG (@LFG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

LFG (@LFG) Information

What is the project about? @LFG is a BRC-20 token that will be the native token for a BRC 20 wallet and marketplace as well as an ordial wallet/market

What makes your project unique? BRC 20 wallet made from the ground up with features that are not currently available in the marketplace

History of your project. @LFG is a new project that launched on 5/8

What’s next for your project? Launch of wallet/marketplace is imminent

What can your token be used for? lots of future interaction with the LFG.cash interface