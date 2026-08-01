LeverUp USD Price Today

The live LeverUp USD (LVUSD) price today is $ 0.993404, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.993404 per LVUSD.

LeverUp USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,385,715, with a circulating supply of 1.39M LVUSD. During the last 24 hours, LVUSD traded between $ 0.993342 (low) and $ 0.999105 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.03, while the all-time low was $ 0.983678.

In short-term performance, LVUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.03K.

LeverUp USD (LVUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Volume (24H) $ 1.03K$ 1.03K $ 1.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Circulation Supply 1.39M 1.39M 1.39M Total Supply 1,395,015.364725999 1,395,015.364725999 1,395,015.364725999

The current Market Cap of LeverUp USD is $ 1.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.03K. The circulating supply of LVUSD is 1.39M, with a total supply of 1395015.364725999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.39M.