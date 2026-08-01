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The live LeverUp MON price today is 0.02121173 USD.LVMON market cap is 1,618,809 USD. Track real-time LVMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live LeverUp MON price today is 0.02121173 USD.LVMON market cap is 1,618,809 USD. Track real-time LVMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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LeverUp MON Logo

LeverUp MON Price (LVMON)

Unlisted

1 LVMON to USD Live Price:

$0.02120309
$0.02120309$0.02120309
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
LeverUp MON (LVMON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:30:27 (UTC+8)

LeverUp MON Price Today

The live LeverUp MON (LVMON) price today is $ 0.02121173, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02121173 per LVMON.

LeverUp MON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,618,809, with a circulating supply of 76.32M LVMON. During the last 24 hours, LVMON traded between $ 0.02069358 (low) and $ 0.02189408 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03797289, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134214.

In short-term performance, LVMON moved +1.22% in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.41K.

LeverUp MON (LVMON) Market Information

$ 1.62M
$ 1.62M$ 1.62M

$ 18.41K
$ 18.41K$ 18.41K

$ 1.62M
$ 1.62M$ 1.62M

76.32M
76.32M 76.32M

76,323,151.53863351
76,323,151.53863351 76,323,151.53863351

The current Market Cap of LeverUp MON is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.41K. The circulating supply of LVMON is 76.32M, with a total supply of 76323151.53863351. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.

LeverUp MON Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02069358
$ 0.02069358$ 0.02069358
24H Low
$ 0.02189408
$ 0.02189408$ 0.02189408
24H High

$ 0.02069358
$ 0.02069358$ 0.02069358

$ 0.02189408
$ 0.02189408$ 0.02189408

$ 0.03797289
$ 0.03797289$ 0.03797289

$ 0.00134214
$ 0.00134214$ 0.00134214

+1.22%

+1.45%

+0.17%

+0.17%

LeverUp MON (LVMON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LeverUp MON to USD was $ +0.00030243.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LeverUp MON to USD was $ +0.0000433567.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LeverUp MON to USD was $ +0.0005152668.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LeverUp MON to USD was $ +0.0000013130724959.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00030243+1.45%
30 Days$ +0.0000433567+0.20%
60 Days$ +0.0005152668+2.43%
90 Days$ +0.0000013130724959+0.00%

Price Prediction for LeverUp MON

LeverUp MON (LVMON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LVMON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LeverUp MON (LVMON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LeverUp MON could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price LeverUp MON will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LVMON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LeverUp MON Price Prediction.

What is LeverUp MON (LVMON)

What is LeverUp? LeverUp is an LP-Free perpetuals exchange delivering uncapped open interest, 100% fee redistribution to traders, and leverage up to 1001x

⚡️ What Makes Us Different LP-Free Architecture: A paradigm shift: open interest is not shackled by TVL, liquidity depth, or passive providers. Traders engage directly with the protocol at full scale

100% Protocol Fee Recirculate back to Traders: 100% of protocol fees are captured and returned to traders, compounding network value where it belongs

Native LVUSD Settlement: Integrated stablecoin layer delivering stability, composability, and capital efficiency across the ecosystem

Uncapped Market Depth: A design that breaks liquidity ceilings, enabling unprecedented capital efficiency and truly flexible open interest

Extreme Leverage, Universal Assets: 1001x exposure across crypto majors and real-world assets, powered by an institution-grade risk engine

Transparency: Every position, point, metric, and protocol flow is on-chain and verifiable — nothing hidden, nothing off-chain

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LeverUp MON (LVMON) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Monad EcosystemSynthetic Asset

About LeverUp MON

What is the current market price of LVMON?

It's currently valued at £0.0156328564483261650000, reflecting a price movement of 1.44% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does LeverUp MON have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, LVMON shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for LVMON?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of LVMON. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for LeverUp MON?

It has traded between £0.0152509845044205900000 and £0.0161357423325758400000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of LVMON on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated LVMON is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LeverUp MON

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:30:27 (UTC+8)

LeverUp MON (LVMON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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