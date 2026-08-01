LeverUp MON Price Today

The live LeverUp MON (LVMON) price today is $ 0.02121173, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02121173 per LVMON.

LeverUp MON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,618,809, with a circulating supply of 76.32M LVMON. During the last 24 hours, LVMON traded between $ 0.02069358 (low) and $ 0.02189408 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03797289, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134214.

In short-term performance, LVMON moved +1.22% in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.41K.

LeverUp MON (LVMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Volume (24H) $ 18.41K$ 18.41K $ 18.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulation Supply 76.32M 76.32M 76.32M Total Supply 76,323,151.53863351 76,323,151.53863351 76,323,151.53863351

The current Market Cap of LeverUp MON is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.41K. The circulating supply of LVMON is 76.32M, with a total supply of 76323151.53863351. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.