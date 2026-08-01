LeverUp Price Today

The live LeverUp (LV) price today is $ 0.054718, with a 2.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current LV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.054718 per LV.

LeverUp currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,924,487, with a circulating supply of 90.00M LV. During the last 24 hours, LV traded between $ 0.053114 (low) and $ 0.056045 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.075246, while the all-time low was $ 0.00246327.

In short-term performance, LV moved +1.22% in the last hour and -0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 197.88.

LeverUp (LV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.92M$ 4.92M $ 4.92M Volume (24H) $ 197.88$ 197.88 $ 197.88 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 54.72M$ 54.72M $ 54.72M Circulation Supply 90.00M 90.00M 90.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LeverUp is $ 4.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 197.88. The circulating supply of LV is 90.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.72M.