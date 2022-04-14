Leverj Gluon (L2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Leverj Gluon (L2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Leverj Gluon (L2) Information Leverj decentralizes the most desirable features of derivatives trading by implementing them in cryptocurrencies and eliminating points of friction. With a tight focus on derivatives trading and the supporting ecosystem, Leverj has taken the approach of defining the product first. We have built a functioning exchange with a usable UI (user interface), decentralized identity, and provable audit. We plan to decentralize the back-end and add ecosystem features that will enable large players to move into the cryptocurrency world. Official Website: https://www.leverj.io/ Buy L2 Now!

Market Cap: $ 199.67K
Total Supply: $ 219.54M
Circulating Supply: $ 219.54M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 199.67K
All-Time High: $ 0.273661
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00090949

Leverj Gluon (L2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Leverj Gluon (L2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of L2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many L2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand L2's tokenomics, explore L2 token's live price!

