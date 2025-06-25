Leveraged CVX Price (XCVX)
The live price of Leveraged CVX (XCVX) today is 1.014 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XCVX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Leveraged CVX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Leveraged CVX price change within the day is +14.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Leveraged CVX to USD was $ +0.128981.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Leveraged CVX to USD was $ -0.1702592190.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Leveraged CVX to USD was $ -0.1095121014.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Leveraged CVX to USD was $ +0.0858736624474885.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.128981
|+14.57%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1702592190
|-16.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1095121014
|-10.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0858736624474885
|+9.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Leveraged CVX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+14.57%
+15.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
f(x) splits CVX into a mix of 0-volatility “floating stablecoins” cvxUSD and high-volatility “leveraged” tokens xCVX. Users can supply CVX to mint either one. cvxUSD is a stablecoin based on CVX that allows users to earn the native staking yield from Convex Finance. Users can stake cvxUSD to stability pools to earn CVX staking yield while remaining pegged to the dollar. On the volatility side, like what f(x) did, xCVX offers up to 3x leverage on CVX with no funding costs or liquidation risk.
