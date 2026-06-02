level941 Price Today

The live level941 (PIGEON) price today is $ 0, with a 4.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIGEON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PIGEON.

level941 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 67,349, with a circulating supply of 984.45M PIGEON. During the last 24 hours, PIGEON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00920604, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PIGEON moved +0.04% in the last hour and -4.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

level941 (PIGEON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.35K$ 67.35K $ 67.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.35K$ 67.35K $ 67.35K Circulation Supply 984.45M 984.45M 984.45M Total Supply 984,454,395.220039 984,454,395.220039 984,454,395.220039

The current Market Cap of level941 is $ 67.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PIGEON is 984.45M, with a total supply of 984454395.220039. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.35K.