Level 114 Price Today

The live Level 114 (SN114) price today is $ 2.14, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN114 to USD conversion rate is $ 2.14 per SN114.

Level 114 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,279,899, with a circulating supply of 1.53M SN114. During the last 24 hours, SN114 traded between $ 2.09 (low) and $ 2.26 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.45, while the all-time low was $ 0.01604766.

In short-term performance, SN114 moved -0.64% in the last hour and -5.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 107.51K.

Level 114 (SN114) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.28M$ 3.28M $ 3.28M Volume (24H) $ 107.51K$ 107.51K $ 107.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.28M$ 3.28M $ 3.28M Circulation Supply 1.53M 1.53M 1.53M Total Supply 1,530,844.904623164 1,530,844.904623164 1,530,844.904623164

The current Market Cap of Level 114 is $ 3.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 107.51K. The circulating supply of SN114 is 1.53M, with a total supply of 1530844.904623164. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.28M.