Levana Price Today

The live Levana (LVN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LVN.

Levana currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 375,926, with a circulating supply of 803.02M LVN. During the last 24 hours, LVN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.894668, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LVN moved +0.99% in the last hour and -11.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.52.

Levana (LVN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 375.93K$ 375.93K $ 375.93K Volume (24H) $ 16.52$ 16.52 $ 16.52 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 468.14K$ 468.14K $ 468.14K Circulation Supply 803.02M 803.02M 803.02M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Levana is $ 375.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.52. The circulating supply of LVN is 803.02M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 468.14K.