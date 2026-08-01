LESTER by Virtuals Price Today

The live LESTER by Virtuals (LESTER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LESTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LESTER.

LESTER by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 48,071, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LESTER. During the last 24 hours, LESTER traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00477824, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LESTER moved -- in the last hour and -0.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LESTER by Virtuals (LESTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.07K$ 48.07K $ 48.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.07K$ 48.07K $ 48.07K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LESTER by Virtuals is $ 48.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LESTER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.07K.