Lester Price Today

The live Lester (LESTER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LESTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LESTER.

Lester currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,594.34, with a circulating supply of 420.69B LESTER. During the last 24 hours, LESTER traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LESTER moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lester (LESTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.59K$ 12.59K $ 12.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.59K$ 12.59K $ 12.59K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lester is $ 12.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LESTER is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.59K.