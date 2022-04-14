LEPER (LEPER) Tokenomics
$LEPER, a fair-launch memecoin on Solana. No presales, no early investors—just pure, meme-driven madness.
Larry the Leper, Pepe’s long-lost Irish cousin, always had luck on his side. Born with a pint in one hand and a deck of cards in the other, he moved from one questionable bet to the next, never afraid to gamble it all.
Whether it was betting everything on a horse called "Sure Thing" (which, spoiler alert, rarely was) or waking up with hangovers that could knock out McGregor, Larry the LEPER somehow always managed to come out on top.
But horses were just the beginning—crypto was where the real money lay. Larry had crushed it so hard by diving into obscure memecoins that he was practically the Barren Wuffett of the degen world. While others slept, Larry was up at 3 a.m., wagering his entire net worth on coins named after dogs and frogs, watching them either skyrocket to the moon or crash harder than his love life.
Now, Larry's gearing up for the next big thing: He's inviting others to join him on this wild ride as they take $LEPER on a journey to become the hottest coin on the block.
LEPER (LEPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LEPER (LEPER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LEPER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LEPER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LEPER's tokenomics, explore LEPER token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.