LEOX Price Today

The live LEOX (LEOX) price today is $ 0.004262, with a 1.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004262 per LEOX.

LEOX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 215,970, with a circulating supply of 50.67M LEOX. During the last 24 hours, LEOX traded between $ 0.00421309 (low) and $ 0.00434673 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.00270379.

In short-term performance, LEOX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.48.

LEOX (LEOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 215.97K$ 215.97K $ 215.97K Volume (24H) $ 1.48$ 1.48 $ 1.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 215.97K$ 215.97K $ 215.97K Circulation Supply 50.67M 50.67M 50.67M Total Supply 50,673,440.0 50,673,440.0 50,673,440.0

The current Market Cap of LEOX is $ 215.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.48. The circulating supply of LEOX is 50.67M, with a total supply of 50673440.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 215.97K.