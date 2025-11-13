its a Meme token and beta to Troll The "Lenny face is a text-based emoticon, ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°), used to convey a range of emotions, particularly mischief, sexual innuendo, or a hidden meaning. It's often employed in online discussions to add a playful or suggestive tone to a message, or sometimes even to spam threads, according to Wikipedia. The symbol is visually interpreted as a face with two eyes (small circles), a nose (squiggly line), and a mouth (curved line).