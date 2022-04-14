LeisureMeta (LM) Tokenomics
LeisureMetaverse issued its own utility token, LM token to energize trade of NFTs and increase the valuation of NFTs. LeisureMetaverse operates its own blockchain, but the LM token in LeisureMetaverse and the ERC20 LM token on Ethereum are interchangeable through the gateway between LeisureMetaverse and Ethereum. As an NFT minting & trading DAO platform, the Leisure metaverse platform is designed to overcome limitations of existing blockchain platforms such as scalability, gas fee and awkward UX. Using Tendermint style proof of stake PoS) based Byzantine Fault Tolerant BFT) consensus algorithm, LeisureMeta chain has attained 1,000 TPS and transaction finality at once. The Bloom filter is used to distinguish known transactions between individual nodes to enhance the efficiency of networking by transmitting unknown transactions only. With multiple private key paring system, the UX was improved by assigning individual private keys for user"s each device. LeisureMeta blockchain reduced the block time to 1 sec with Conflict free Replicated Data Type (CRDT) structure to eliminate the ordering between intra block transactions. Consequently, the computing power required for blockmaking process has been significantly minimized.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
