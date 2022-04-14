Discover key insights into Legend ($LEGEND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Legend ($LEGEND) Information

The first football club co-managed by AI agents, token holders, and human leadership. Built on-chain. Rising from Italy’s iconic Amalfi Coast.

Legend is not fantasy football. Not a simulation.

Legend is football’s first agentic Operating System, where a real club, Costa D’Amalfi FC, is co-managed by a swarm of AI agents, token holders, and human leadership with the ambition to climb to Serie A.

From staff hiring and transfers to tactics and brand, Legend rewrites what it means to run a football club.