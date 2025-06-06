Legacy Frax Dollar Price (FRAX)
The live price of Legacy Frax Dollar (FRAX) today is 0.999553 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 314.76M USD. FRAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Legacy Frax Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Legacy Frax Dollar price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 314.90M USD
During today, the price change of Legacy Frax Dollar to USD was $ -0.0002517491452112.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Legacy Frax Dollar to USD was $ -0.0005847385.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Legacy Frax Dollar to USD was $ +0.0002395928.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Legacy Frax Dollar to USD was $ +0.0025436528909848.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002517491452112
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005847385
|-0.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002395928
|+0.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0025436528909848
|+0.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Legacy Frax Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-0.02%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first fractional-algorithmic stablecoin
