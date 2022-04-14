Legacy BOLD (BOLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Legacy BOLD (BOLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Legacy BOLD (BOLD) Information BOLD is a fully redeemable USD-pegged stablecoin issued by the Liquity Protocol. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to set your own rate and draw loans against ETHm, wstETH and rETH used as collateral. Loans are paid out in BOLD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing BOLD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free. Official Website: https://www.liquity.org/ Buy BOLD Now!

Legacy BOLD (BOLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Legacy BOLD (BOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.12M Total Supply: $ 1.12M Circulating Supply: $ 1.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.12M All-Time High: $ 1.052 All-Time Low: $ 0.756197 Current Price: $ 0.996528

Legacy BOLD (BOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Legacy BOLD (BOLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOLD's tokenomics, explore BOLD token's live price!

