Legacy BOLD (BOLD) Tokenomics
Legacy BOLD (BOLD) Information
BOLD is a fully redeemable USD-pegged stablecoin issued by the Liquity Protocol. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to set your own rate and draw loans against ETHm, wstETH and rETH used as collateral. Loans are paid out in BOLD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing BOLD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free.
Legacy BOLD (BOLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Legacy BOLD (BOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Legacy BOLD (BOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Legacy BOLD (BOLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOLD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BOLD's tokenomics, explore BOLD token's live price!
BOLD Price Prediction
Want to know where BOLD might be heading? Our BOLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.