LEEK Price Today

The live LEEK (LEEK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LEEK.

LEEK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 224,229, with a circulating supply of 913.23M LEEK. During the last 24 hours, LEEK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LEEK moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.03.

LEEK (LEEK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 224.23K$ 224.23K $ 224.23K Volume (24H) $ 5.03$ 5.03 $ 5.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 224.23K$ 224.23K $ 224.23K Circulation Supply 913.23M 913.23M 913.23M Total Supply 913,230,953.0 913,230,953.0 913,230,953.0

The current Market Cap of LEEK is $ 224.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.03. The circulating supply of LEEK is 913.23M, with a total supply of 913230953.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 224.23K.