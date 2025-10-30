Ledgity Token (LDY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00396287 24H High $ 0.01054996 All Time High $ 0.110451 Lowest Price $ 0.00392962 Price Change (1H) +0.08% Price Change (1D) +99.08% Price Change (7D) +10.13%

Ledgity Token (LDY) real-time price is $0.01013431. Over the past 24 hours, LDY traded between a low of $ 0.00396287 and a high of $ 0.01054996, showing active market volatility. LDY's all-time high price is $ 0.110451, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00392962.

In terms of short-term performance, LDY has changed by +0.08% over the past hour, +99.08% over 24 hours, and +10.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ledgity Token (LDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 373.93K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 760.46K Circulation Supply 36.88M Total Supply 75,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ledgity Token is $ 373.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LDY is 36.88M, with a total supply of 75000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 760.46K.