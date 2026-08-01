Ledger Realms Price Today

The live Ledger Realms (LR) price today is $ 0, with a 22.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current LR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LR.

Ledger Realms currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 146,070, with a circulating supply of 790.61M LR. During the last 24 hours, LR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LR moved +4.00% in the last hour and -41.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.24K.

Ledger Realms (LR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 146.07K$ 146.07K $ 146.07K Volume (24H) $ 58.24K$ 58.24K $ 58.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 181.72K$ 181.72K $ 181.72K Circulation Supply 790.61M 790.61M 790.61M Total Supply 983,549,833.332402 983,549,833.332402 983,549,833.332402

The current Market Cap of Ledger Realms is $ 146.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.24K. The circulating supply of LR is 790.61M, with a total supply of 983549833.332402. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 181.72K.