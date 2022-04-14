Le Bleu Elefant (BLEU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Le Bleu Elefant (BLEU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Le Bleu Elefant (BLEU) Information Community token deployed spontaneously via frame on Farcaster using the new Fair Launch WAGMI Protocol Official Website: https://lebleuelefant.com

Le Bleu Elefant (BLEU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Le Bleu Elefant (BLEU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 68.60K $ 68.60K $ 68.60K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 68.60K $ 68.60K $ 68.60K All-Time High: $ 0.00343978 $ 0.00343978 $ 0.00343978 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Le Bleu Elefant (BLEU) price

Le Bleu Elefant (BLEU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Le Bleu Elefant (BLEU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLEU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLEU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

