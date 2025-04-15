LBK Price (LBK)
The live price of LBK (LBK) today is 0.01066492 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LBK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LBK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LBK price change within the day is +2.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LBK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LBK price information.
During today, the price change of LBK to USD was $ +0.0002113.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LBK to USD was $ -0.0009634496.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LBK to USD was $ -0.0043417614.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LBK to USD was $ -0.011259904421697853.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0002113
|+2.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009634496
|-9.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0043417614
|-40.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.011259904421697853
|-51.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of LBK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
+2.02%
+11.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LBank ganna release its own exchange token "LBK" on August 1, 2019, with a total circulation of 2 billion, which will never be issued additionally. The initial issue includes 3 rounds, with a total number of 1.2 billion LBK. Currently, the LBK token is a decentralized blockchain digital asset based on Ethereum, which is a standard token based on the Ethereum ERC20 protocol. In the future, LBK will benefit from the blockchain technology and digital financial operation capabilities of LBank, and combined with the community-based autonomy concept, mapped to the emerging blockchain network that is in line with LBK's financial ecology, for free circulation and credibility. exchange.
