Layerzero Bridged swETH Price (SWETH)
The live price of Layerzero Bridged swETH (SWETH) today is 2,844.06 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.81M USD. SWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Layerzero Bridged swETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Layerzero Bridged swETH price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 636.40 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SWETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SWETH price information.
During today, the price change of Layerzero Bridged swETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Layerzero Bridged swETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Layerzero Bridged swETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Layerzero Bridged swETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Layerzero Bridged swETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
swETH (Swell ETH) is a liquid staking derivative token created by Swell Network. Here's an explanation of its key aspects: The basic concept is that when users stake their ETH through Swell Network, they receive swETH in return. This token represents their staked ETH position and any staking rewards being earned. Key features of swETH include: Liquid staking - Users can maintain liquidity while earning staking rewards, as swETH can be traded or used in DeFi applications while the underlying ETH remains staked 1:1 backing - Each swETH is backed by 1 ETH staked through the protocol Composability - swETH can be integrated into other DeFi protocols for lending, borrowing, or providing liquidity Automatic reward accrual - Staking rewards are reflected in the swETH:ETH exchange rate, which increases over time The protocol aims to contribute to Ethereum's decentralization by distributing staked ETH across multiple node operators rather than concentrating it with a few large providers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SWETH to VND
₫74,841,438.9
|1 SWETH to AUD
A$4,351.4118
|1 SWETH to GBP
￡2,076.1638
|1 SWETH to EUR
€2,474.3322
|1 SWETH to USD
$2,844.06
|1 SWETH to MYR
RM12,001.9332
|1 SWETH to TRY
₺111,714.6768
|1 SWETH to JPY
¥408,719.8626
|1 SWETH to RUB
₽219,675.1944
|1 SWETH to INR
₹244,162.551
|1 SWETH to IDR
Rp46,623,926.9664
|1 SWETH to KRW
₩3,858,962.811
|1 SWETH to PHP
₱158,243.4984
|1 SWETH to EGP
￡E.141,150.6978
|1 SWETH to BRL
R$15,898.2954
|1 SWETH to CAD
C$3,867.9216
|1 SWETH to BDT
৳347,629.4538
|1 SWETH to NGN
₦4,457,751.2034
|1 SWETH to UAH
₴117,857.8464
|1 SWETH to VES
Bs275,873.82
|1 SWETH to PKR
Rs802,252.4448
|1 SWETH to KZT
₸1,451,039.412
|1 SWETH to THB
฿92,801.6778
|1 SWETH to TWD
NT$85,179.597
|1 SWETH to AED
د.إ10,437.7002
|1 SWETH to CHF
Fr2,332.1292
|1 SWETH to HKD
HK$22,297.4304
|1 SWETH to MAD
.د.م26,023.149
|1 SWETH to MXN
$54,463.749