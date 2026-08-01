LayerEdge Price Today

The live LayerEdge (EDGEN) price today is $ 0, with a 4.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDGEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EDGEN.

LayerEdge currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 150,408, with a circulating supply of 176.00M EDGEN. During the last 24 hours, EDGEN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00139916 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02386055, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EDGEN moved -- in the last hour and -19.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.33K.

LayerEdge (EDGEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 150.41K$ 150.41K $ 150.41K Volume (24H) $ 4.33K$ 4.33K $ 4.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 854.59K$ 854.59K $ 854.59K Circulation Supply 176.00M 176.00M 176.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LayerEdge is $ 150.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.33K. The circulating supply of EDGEN is 176.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 854.59K.