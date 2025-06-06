Layer2DAO Price (L2DAO)
The live price of Layer2DAO (L2DAO) today is 0.00015136 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. L2DAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Layer2DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Layer2DAO price change within the day is -1.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Layer2DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Layer2DAO to USD was $ +0.0000294548.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Layer2DAO to USD was $ +0.0000778472.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Layer2DAO to USD was $ -0.0000052351603921646.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000294548
|+19.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000778472
|+51.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000052351603921646
|-3.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Layer2DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.81%
-1.89%
-7.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Layer2DAO is expanding the Ethereum L2 ecosystem and investing in L2 ecosystem projects. The DAO will use its treasury to invest into high-impact L2 protocols and ecosystem plays, serving as a diversified venture fund for investors looking to gain exposure to the L2 ecosystem growth. It may also provide liquidity, depositing, and staking in the future, perpetually reinvesting proceeds back into the DAO. Layer2DAO will also provide incentives for users to move their funds to L2s and use protocols on those L2s, modeled after other protocols’ successful incentive programs. We plan on particularly supporting projects that have not launched their own token to drive adoption. Layer2DAO is governed by L2DAO token holders. Through the proposal and voting process L2DAO token holders will determine the actions and direction of Layer2DAO.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 L2DAO to VND
₫3.9830384
|1 L2DAO to AUD
A$0.0002315808
|1 L2DAO to GBP
￡0.0001104928
|1 L2DAO to EUR
€0.0001316832
|1 L2DAO to USD
$0.00015136
|1 L2DAO to MYR
RM0.0006387392
|1 L2DAO to TRY
₺0.0059439072
|1 L2DAO to JPY
¥0.0217564864
|1 L2DAO to RUB
₽0.0116910464
|1 L2DAO to INR
₹0.0129957696
|1 L2DAO to IDR
Rp2.4412899808
|1 L2DAO to KRW
₩0.2050943136
|1 L2DAO to PHP
₱0.0084216704
|1 L2DAO to EGP
￡E.0.0075135104
|1 L2DAO to BRL
R$0.0008445888
|1 L2DAO to CAD
C$0.0002058496
|1 L2DAO to BDT
৳0.0185007328
|1 L2DAO to NGN
₦0.2372401504
|1 L2DAO to UAH
₴0.0062723584
|1 L2DAO to VES
Bs0.01468192
|1 L2DAO to PKR
Rs0.0426956288
|1 L2DAO to KZT
₸0.077223872
|1 L2DAO to THB
฿0.0049388768
|1 L2DAO to TWD
NT$0.004533232
|1 L2DAO to AED
د.إ0.0005554912
|1 L2DAO to CHF
Fr0.0001241152
|1 L2DAO to HKD
HK$0.0011866624
|1 L2DAO to MAD
.د.م0.001384944
|1 L2DAO to MXN
$0.002898544